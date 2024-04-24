Minnesota Jail Program to Keep Families Together Expands
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A program that helps kids keep family ties with their incarcerated parents is expanding into more counties.
The Minnesota Model Jail Practices learning community has added several counties including Stearns, Sherburne, and Todd counties.
The program is a partnership among the Minnesota Department of Health, U-of-M, and the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. It focuses on improving the health of children and their parents by facilitating visits and having parents complete parenting education programs.
The Minnesota Model Jail Practices learning community brings together local jails and community partners to learn best practices, share resources, and work to reduce the negative effects of incarcerated parents on children and families.
April is Second Chance Month in Minnesota, where parental incarcerations impact one in six children.
