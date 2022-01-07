MDH: Omicron Variant The Most Dominate Strain in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- State health officials says the Omicron Variant is circulating like a wildfire throughout our communities.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the Omicron has surpassed the Delta variant as the dominate strain in Minnesota with roughly 90 percent of reported cases being the Omicron variant.

In recent days, many of us ourselves have gotten sick or been exposed or know people close to us who have gotten sick in the last week or two. We just need to expect this to be the norm for use over the coming weeks.

Malcolm continues to emphasis to use a layered approach when it comes to fighting this virus from masking in public places, test when you have symptoms and getting vaccinate and boosted.

The Minnesota Department of Health will also adopt the new quarantine guidance provided by the CDC late last week.

The new recommendation cuts the isolation period for someone who tests positive for COVID-19 from 10 days down to 5 days.

MDH's Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann says she realizes there are still some questions surrounding the new guidelines and their staff are working to provide better explanations.

Our team is reviewing and in the process of updating our materials and providing more information.

Ehrsemann says the new CDC guidance applies to the general population and in some settings like schools.

She says the shorter isolation guidance doesn't apply to healthcare settings, correctional institutions and homeless shelters.