Central Minnesota Organizations Awarded Grants to Help Seniors

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota non-profit agency is awarding $1.3-million in grants to help make life better for elderly Minnesotans.

Age-Friendly Minnesota is a statewide initiative aimed at making communities more supportive, inclusive, and livable for older adults.

The program, launched in partnership with the Department of Human Services in 2022, is handing out grants to 35 agencies across the state.

Four central Minnesota organizations will share $154,000 in grants.

The Veteran Resource & Enrichment Center in St. Cloud is receiving $49,000 to improve accessibility for veterans and their families.

Rivers of Hope in Monticello is getting $38,000 to equip medical providers and senior centers to deal with domestic violence in older adults.

The Central Lakes College Foundation in Brainerd will use $52,000 to enhance community engagement for older adults.

Additionally, the Wright County Historical Society in Buffalo is receiving $15,000 to enhance accessibility to their building for older adults with special needs.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz