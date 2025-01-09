Minnesota Quitter’s Day Encourages People to Give Up Tobacco

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday is the second Friday in January and is also known as Quitter's Day for when many people give up on their New Year's resolution.

But in Minnesota, Quitter's Day refers to the day when tobacco users are urged to kick the habit.

This year Governor Tim Walz declared Friday, January 10th as the 2nd annual Minnesota Quitter's Day.

The Minnesota Department of Health's Quit Partner program offers free smoking cessation services, coaching and quit medications.

According to the health department, it takes people eight to 10 times to quit tobacco use.

Since the inaugural Minnesota Quitter's Day last year, 4,446 people enrolled in Quit Partner.

Statistics show tobacco users who try to quit without professional help have only a 3% success rate compared to a 33% success rate with the assistance of Quit Partner.

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy