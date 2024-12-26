MDH Reporting Rise in Norovirus Cases Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been more than 40 outbreaks of norovirus reported across the state so far this December. That's almost twice the usual number.

The norovirus, also known as the stomach flu causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can also cause a low-grade fever, chills, and muscle aches.

It's the leading cause of foodborne illness in Minnesota and is extremely contagious.

The health department says Illness and outbreaks can be prevented by washing hands with soap before handling food, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces with a bleach solution and not preparing food for others if you have been sick with vomiting or diarrhea.

If you get sick from the norovirus, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Most people recover in one to two days with no long-term health effects.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri