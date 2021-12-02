MDH Lab Tests Confirm State’s First Case of Omicron Variant

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the state.

MDH says lab tests confirm the COVID variant was found in an Hennepin County resident who recently traveled to New York City.

State health officials say the man has been vaccinated and developed only mild symptoms, which have resolved.

Governor Tim Walz says while this news is concerning, it is not surprising given how highly infections the virus is.

Since the beginning of this pandemic, Minnesota’s nation-leading genome sequencing infrastructure and strong testing network have allowed the state to quickly track the COVID-19 virus and better understand its spread. Today, those tools detected a case of the Omicron variant in Minnesota. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now—get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe.

Health officials continue to urge Minnesotans to take the following steps such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in indoor public settings, stay home if sick and to get tested to help protect you against COVID-19, including variants like Omicron.