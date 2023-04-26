Minnesota Department of Health Releases STD Report

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - New research shows some sexually transmitted diseases have spiked in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health has released the 2022 health report, and it a 25% spike in syphilis cases statewide, but centered in the Twin Cities and Duluth area.

It’s not all bad news; cases of other STDs (Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV/AIDS) saw a slight decline.

Key findings from the report:

STDs remained at near historic high levels but saw a 5% decrease from 33,706 cases in 2021 to 32,072 cases in 2022.

Chlamydia remains the most reported STD in Minnesota, with 22,079 cases.

Gonorrhea reported 8,161 cases in 2022, a 15% decrease since 2021.

262 newly diagnosed HIV infections were reported in 2022, a decrease of 12%. It’s believed that there are 9,805 Minnesotans living with HIV/AIDS, and almost two-thirds of new cases affect communities of color.

In addition, the M-D-H continues to monitor three outbreaks of H-I-V: one each in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, and one in the Duluth area. The Hennepin and Ramsey County outbreaks began in 2018, while the Duluth outbreak began in 2020.

To read the complete report, click here.