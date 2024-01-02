MN Dept. Of Health Reports Salmonella Case
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Department of Agriculture (MDA) are warning people to not eat Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler bought at Sam's Club or other retailers after a positive test for Salmonella.
MDH says one person reported becoming ill after eating a sampler in December they bought at Sam's Club, and MDH conducted a positive test for Salmonella on the sampler. Specifically, the MDH says consumers should avoid LOT number L075330300 with an expiration date of April 27, 2024, containing prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa.
MDH says it is not known which individual components of the sampler may have been the source, and since many people who become sick don't seek health care the number of ill people is likely larger than just the one identified case.
