Salmonella Cases Linked to Basil Sold at Trader Joe’s

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Trader Joe's has pulled a brand of basil from its store shelves after a salmonella outbreak.

The Minnesota Department of Health is telling people not to eat the Infinite Herbs brand of organic basil sold in clamshell-style 2.5-ounce packages.

Four Minnesotans ages 3 to 59 have gotten ill from salmonella linked to the Infinite Herbs brand. None of them died and none needed hospitalization.

A total of 12 people across 7 states have become ill between February 15th and March 27th.

Anyone with the Infinite Herbs basil in their refrigerator or freezer should throw it out.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. The symptoms usually begin between 12 hours and four days.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman