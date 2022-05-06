Parents Asked To Watch Children For Liver Disease

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health is asking parents to watch for signs of liver inflammation in their children.

The MDH is investigating three children under age three with liver inflammation that may be part of a national cluster of hepatitis in children.

Minnesota State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield reports on the MDH research.

If your child recently had vomiting and diarrhea or symptoms of a common cold and then develops yellowing of the eyes and skin, it is important to have your child evaluated by a health care provider right away. Other symptoms can include abdominal pain, fatigue, dark urine and clay-colored stools. Getting medical care quickly can help diagnose and treat the condition as needed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 109 children in 25 states have been identified with liver inflammation. Most of the children experienced vomiting and diarrhea, while some experienced upper respiratory symptoms. Most had yellowing eyes and skin, and an enlarged liver.