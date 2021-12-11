STRIDE Academy Hosting Two Vaccination Clinics for 5-11 Year Olds

ST. CLOUD -- Parents will have another opportunity to get their young children vaccinated for COVID in St. Cloud this month and next month.

The Minnesota Department of Health is putting on two vaccination clinics for kids ages five to eleven at STRIDE Academy.

Executive Director Eric Williams says the clinics will be held on Wednesday, December 15th and January 5th from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The three-week gap will allow for both doses.

No registration is required. Families will be given $50 Visa gift cards for each vaccination.

