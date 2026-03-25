St. Cloud author Ben Westlie is enjoying success with his first book "Run From Your Now". He says the book's main theme is about not staying the same. Westlie suggests running from the reality we currently live to experience something different. He says the book says "don't stay in places you are afraid of" or "that give you a lack of joy." Westlie believes we should move away from things that aren't good for us and be willing to change to become the best version of ourself.

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Award Finalist

"Run From Your Now" was a finalist for Minnesota Book of the Year as one of the best books of poetry in the state in 2025. Award finalists are determined by professors, teachers and other writers. Westlie says he finished top 4 among 132 other entries.

Early Interest

Westlie believed at a young age that becoming a writer is something he'd like to do. He recalls his 7th grade teacher suggesting he consider writing a book. Westlie says that thought stayed with him through high school and into college at Bemidji State. The dream became a reality approximately 2 years ago when he wrote "Run From Your Now" while living in St. Cloud.

What's Next

"Run From Your Now" is a book of poems and has done so well that Westlie says he's been offered another publishing contract. He is in the process of writing his 2nd book, which will also be a book of poems. Westlie says writing is "my love and my passion".

Where to Find It

The book is available at Barnes & Noble in St. Cloud and on Amazon.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ben Westlie, click below.