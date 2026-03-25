ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A one-day food drive in the St. Cloud area will once again be part of Minnesota FoodShare Month.

The Pack the Porches food drive will return on Friday to raise money for the Catholic Charities Emergency Food Shelf.

Community members who want to donate can drop off non-perishable food items or money at one of three locations: Pioneer Place on 5th, St. Cloud Hyundai, or the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in Sartell. The drive will be from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Catholic Charities Senior Development Officer Diana Arthur says food is great, but cash is even better...

We have three-to-one buying power. We work with a lot of food rescue initiatives, and we are also working with different organizations that are allowing us to stretch our dollars way, way further.

If you can't make it out to one of the three locations on Friday, Arthur says you can still donate in person at the Catholic Charities food shelf or online at ccstcloud.org as part of the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign through April 6th.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil