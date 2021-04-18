Cathedral Students Raise Over $8,300 for Local Food Shelf

ST. CLOUD -- Students from Cathedral High School raised over $8,300 for the food shelf last month.

Members of the school’s global issues class decided to hold a “Bunny Money Drive” to raise funds for the St. Cloud Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf. The class usually takes a trip to another country but was unable to this year due to COVID-19.

Faculty Coordinator Darcy Frank-Henrichs says she hopes the students get as much out of this experience as they would have a trip.

My hope with this drive is that the Global Issues students would recognize that hunger isn't only a problem in developing countries, or that they could only offer help there. Food insecurity is a problem for 1 in 8 children in Minnesota. Students can help locally and still serve the mission we've committed to.

The students set a goal to raise $600 by April 1st. Instead, thanks to alumni, parents, students, local business owners, and community partners, the class actually raised $8,334.

That donation will translate to about $25,000 worth of food.

