Walk To Be Held To Show Support For Discontinued Spanish Mass

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Community members will have a walk in support of a Spanish Mass. The St. Cloud Diocese has decided to discontinue the Spanish Mass at St. Joesph's Catholic Church after 23 years.

Church members say they met with the diocese to try to find a solution to keeping the mass but an agreement could not be reached. At 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, community members will hold a walk from St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park to St. Cloud Cathedral to show support for the mass and ask for its return.

St. Joseph's church has over 250 Latino members who say their only option for a Spanish mass is to now go to Rockville.

