Walk To Be Held To Show Support For Discontinued Spanish Mass
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Community members will have a walk in support of a Spanish Mass. The St. Cloud Diocese has decided to discontinue the Spanish Mass at St. Joesph's Catholic Church after 23 years.
Get our free mobile app
Church members say they met with the diocese to try to find a solution to keeping the mass but an agreement could not be reached. At 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, community members will hold a walk from St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park to St. Cloud Cathedral to show support for the mass and ask for its return.
St. Joseph's church has over 250 Latino members who say their only option for a Spanish mass is to now go to Rockville.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.
Gallery Credit: Stacker