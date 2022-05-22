Diocese Holding Listening Sessions on Sexual Misconduct Tuesday

UNDATED -- Survivors of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church will have the opportunity to share their experiences and receive support at several listening sessions in central Minnesota this week.

The Diocese of St. Cloud will be holding two listening sessions on Tuesday regarding Father Arthur Hoppe. Following an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Hoppe, Bishop Donald Kettler added his name to the list of more than 40 clergy members who have been identified by the diocese as likely to have abused minors.

Hoppe served in the diocese from 1947 until 1999 in multiple places including Morris, St. Cloud, Alexandria, Paynesville, and Luxemburg. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 98.

The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. at St. Louis Parish in Paynesville and St. Mary Parish in Alexandria.

