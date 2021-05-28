Students, Staff, Community Say Goodbye to Holy Cross School

MARTY -- It was an emotional day for students, staff and the community who said goodbye to a beloved central Minnesota school.

Get our free mobile app

Friday was not only the last day of school for students at Holy Cross Catholic School, but also the last day the school will ever be open.

Earlier this month, the Diocese of St. Cloud announced the school would close at the end of the school year.

Leanne Donnay has sent almost all of her kids to Holy Cross. She says knowing the school is closing is hard.

I have kids who are as old as 21-years-old who I sent to this school, to my four-year-old who we were hoping to send to this school. I'm a teacher and have been to many schools and this school is a gem. It's really sad to see it go.

St. Cloud Catholic Diocese Bishop Donald Kettler says the school has been facing challenges for some time due to changing demographics and diminishing enrollment, which factored into the decision to close the school.

Holy Cross Catholic School was founded in 1904.