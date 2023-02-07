Four Local Spellers Advance to State Spelling Bee

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Forty-three 5th through 8th grade central Minnesota students put their spelling skills to the test.

The Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee was held Tuesday at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell.

Get our free mobile app

Students competed in either the morning or afternoon session for a chance to move on to the state bee.

The two finalists from the morning session were 8th grader Marissa Frank from Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools and 6th grader Evan Meyer from Melrose Area Public Schools.

The two finalists from the afternoon session were 8th grader Callie Niemela from Dassel-Cokato School District and 7th grader Blake O'Brien from Big Lake Schools.

All four contestants advance to the Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee later this month.

The top speller from that competition will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

READ RELATED ARTICLES