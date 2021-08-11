St. Ben’s, St. John’s Enforcing Temporary Mask Requirement

COLLEGEVILLE -- The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University are updating their masking policy.

Starting Thursday CSB/SJU is requiring masks indoors and on transportation for all students, staff, faculty and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

School officials say this is a temporary masking requirement and will be reevaluated weekly based on the transmission category for Stearns County.

Exceptions for the mask mandate include residence hall rooms, private offices, while eating in dining areas and outdoors.

Last week, both campuses announced they will be requiring students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

Earlier this month, the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State (which includes St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College) announced they will also enforce a mask mandate.