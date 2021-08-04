CSB, SJU Requiring COVID Vaccinations For Students, and Staff

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict announced Wednesday it will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

According to a news release, the decision was driven due to the spread of delta variant and based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health and American Colleges Health Association.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated or have requested an exemption are required to wear a mask inside campus buildings at all times, quarantine for 10 days if there is close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, complete a daily check for COVID symptoms, comply with future campus mitigation efforts and may not be able to participate in certain activities.

CSB and SJU officials say these updated polices and protocols are to help provide a safe, on-campus experience for all students and employees this fall and gives the best chance for in-person classes, athletic events, and community living.