ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market opens for the season this Saturday.

President Robin Heinen says they'll have about 40 vendors at the height of the season.

June through September, we have full produce, so that's when we have the most vendors. Before that, we probably have 25 to 30 vendors in May.

The early season vendors will offer products like baked goods, meat, and eggs.

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Heinen says the market is about more than just shopping.

Just trying to create an experience for people to have, not just to come buy food, but come out and enjoy the morning. We have a seating area, so you can come and relax and get some coffee and Backwards Bread, then do your shopping as well.

They'll have some special activities on certain Saturdays, and the Great River's Children's Museum plans to be there on a few Saturdays this summer as well.

Heinen says if you don't have cash in your pocket, they take credit and debit cards.

If you come to the market and you don't have cash, you can use your credit card and get tokens. Also, for people who use Snap and EBT, you can get tokens, with bonus dollars available for using Snap and EBT at the market.

The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market runs every Saturday from May through the end of October. Their hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon in the Lady Slipper Lot in downtown St. Cloud.