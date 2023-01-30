Barenaked Ladies to Perform At The Ledge in June

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The popular Toronto quartet, Barenaked Ladies are coming to central Minnesota later this summer.

The group will be playing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 9th, with special guest Semisonic and Scottish rockers Del Amitri.

Over the course of 35 years, the group has sold over 15-million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits including "If I had $1-million" "One Week" and "Pinch Me."

The were also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Barenaked Ladies joins Gojira and Mastodon as the first groups to announce tour stops in Waite Park this year.