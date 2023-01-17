The Ledge Amphitheater Announces First Concert for 2023 Season

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The first concert scheduled for the Ledge Amphitheater this year has been announced.

Gojira and Mastodon will be playing in central Minnesota on August 27th as part of their North American Co-Headline Arena Tour.

Grammy Award-nominated French heavey metal luminaries Gojira will join forces with the iconic Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon for what promises to be an unforgettable music event.

The co-headliners will also be joined by special guest Lorna Shore.

Fan pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and general on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday at 10:00 a.m.