New Waite Park Local Option Sales Tax Begins April 1st

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- City officials are reminding Waite Park businesses about the additional local option sales tax that will be collected starting April 1st.

Voters approved the new one-half percent sales tax during the November general election.

Taxable items shipped into Waite Park, including all sales made using the internet, mail-order or telephone, will also be subject to the additional 0.5% sales tax.

The new tax will collect around $20-million for no more than 19 years and will fund the construction of the new Public Safety Facility.