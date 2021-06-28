St. Cloud Diocese Reinstating Sunday Mass Obligation

ST. CLOUD -- The Diocese of St. Cloud is reinstating the obligation for parishioners to attend Sunday mass.

The Bishops of Minnesota have agreed to reinstate Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation starting this weekend.

Bishop Donald Kettler says he's excited to welcome parishioners back to Mass.

It is with great joy that we return as parish communities to the celebration of the Eucharist, the source and summit of our faith. It is an obligation rooted in our love for the Lord and our desire to celebrate this love together as one body in Christ. May God bless you and your loved ones.

Exceptions to the requirement include underlying health conditions, recent contact with someone who tested positive for a contagious illness, caring for someone who is sick or homebound, pregnancy, 65-years of age or older, or a significant fear or anxiety of becoming ill by attending mass.

Kettler has asked pastors within the St. Cloud Diocese to continue to be sensitive to those who are still not able to return to Mass and ensure that their pastoral needs continue to be met, which includes continuing to livestream Masses.

The reinstatement of Sunday Obligations follows a 15 month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.