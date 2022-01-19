Historical Marker to Honor Former St. Cloud Children’s Home

ST. CLOUD -- A new historical marker will be dedicated in St. Cloud this week.

The Diocese and City of St. Cloud are teaming up to honor the former St. Cloud Children’s Home with a historical marker along the Beaver Island Trail.

The marker will be unveiled during an official dedication ceremony and blessing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The collaboration follows the request of community members to honor the legacy of the property.

The St. Cloud Children’s Home opened in 1924 and operated as an orphanage for more than 40 years. In the 1960s Catholic Charities took over the facility as a youth residential treatment center and later leased it to the St. Cloud Area School District for the Riverwoods program.

The diocese sold the property to Newport Healthcare in 2020. Parking for the event will be available at the Beaver Island Trailhead.

