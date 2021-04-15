New Owner of St. Cloud Children’s Home to Open Treatment Center

ST. CLOUD -- Newport Healthcare bought the St. Cloud Children's Home from the Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud late last year and was in the process of renovating it when their plans were put on hold because of the fire last week.

Jameson Norton is the Chief Operating Officer for Newport Healthcare. He says the timeline for opening moving forward is to be determined.

Given the size of the campus, there may be an opportunity for us to open a portion on or near the timeline, we're still working through that.

Norton says the fire on April 7th was contained to just the one building, but they are still assessing the damage. An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Their plan is to operate 60 adolescent residential treatment beds there for teens who are experiencing mental health issues. As many as 30 boys and 30 girls will live there at any given time and stay on average between 40 and 90 days.

Norton says Newport Healthcare plans to hire several hundred people to work there.

Everything from chefs for the meal preparation, all the way to art and music therapy, and our clinical modalities across many different disciplines of phsycology.

Norton says they bought the entire St. Cloud Children's Home Campus. This is the first facility in Minnesota for the Nashville, Tennessee-based company, but they do have operations in eight states.

The company has been around for 12 years.