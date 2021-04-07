Fire At St. Cloud Children’s Home Overnight

Photo courtesy of Timothy Schmidt via Facebook

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews were called to a fire at the St. Cloud Children's Home overnight.

Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says they were called to 1726 7th Avenue South just after 2:30 a.m.

They were able to keep the fire contained to the one building of origin and it did not spread to the other buildings. Right now the fire is under control and they are just working to put out some hot spots.

Mutual aid help came from Waite Park, St. Augusta, and Sauk Rapids fire departments.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, there is no damage estimate yet, it is believed there were no injuries.

Catholic Charities has been a longtime tenant of the St. Cloud Children's Home owned by the Diocese of St. Cloud.  However, the Diocese sold the property in the fall of 2020.  In preparation for the transition to new ownership, Catholic Charities relocated the last of their programs to a new location in Sauk Rapids in December.

Executive Director Steve Pareja says, "We are grateful that no client services are currently being offered on the St. Cloud Children's Home property, especially residential services." 

