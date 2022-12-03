Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Court records show in September 2019 law enforcement opened an investigation into the distribution of a large amount of meth in northern Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, in February 2020, police stopped and searched a tow truck in Park Rapids as part of the investigation. Holden was driving the truck at the time, and records show he was found in possession of one pound of meth, over $34,000, and a firearm.

According to the documents he was arrested and then released. Court documents show law enforcement stopped a vehicle being driven by Holden again in March 2020. Authorities say they believed he had been returning to Bemidji from the Twin Cities after meeting with his drug supplier.

According to the documents, Holden was suspected of being drunk, and a search of his vehicle turned up five pounds of meth, ecstasy pills, cash, a gun, and ammunition. This time, records show Holden was charged and then released.

According to the documents, officers stopped Holden once again in September 2021 while he was driving a tow truck hauling a car. Records show a search of the vehicles turned up nearly three pounds of meth and another $4,000 in cash.

In May 2022, Holden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

