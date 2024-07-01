Rox To Honor Local Breast Cancer Survivors At Game In July

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox will honor local breast cancer survivors at a game in July.

Pink in the Park on Wednesday, July 17th will honor 9 survivors of the disease including Minnesota State Representative Bernie Perryman.

The survivors will be recognized before the game and collectively throw out the first pitch. Rox players will also wear special pink jerseys provided by Alliance Imaging. Pink in the Park is at 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

