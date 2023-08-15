Rox Rally To Beat Stingers, Advance In NWL Playoffs

The St. Cloud Rox overcame a 7-1 deficit in Willmar to beat the Stingers 8-7 and sweep the best of 3 Great Plains West Division series to advance to the Great Plains Championship game. The Rox started the comeback in the 6th inning when they scored 3 runs, added single runs in the 7th and 8th innings and surged ahead with 2 runs in the 9th inning.

Oscar Serratos Jr. went 2-4 with 3 RBI, Anthony Mata went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI and Noah Greise had 1 hit and 1 RBI for the Rox.

Brooks Ey threw 2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Jake Burcham threw a scoreless 9th inning to grab the save.

The Rox will host La Crosse tonight at 6:35 in the Great Plains Championship game. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with the pregame at 6:05.