Xcel Energy Center To Get Case Of The Night Sweats This Fall

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A beloved folk-pop star and his band are coming to Minnesota for their first-ever arena tour.

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on November 2nd. The group is hitting the road is support of their 4th studio album, "South of Here" due out June 28th.

Rateliff is described as one of the most powerful voices in folk music and has performed with the likes of Paul Simon, Noah Kahan, and Orville Peck. Tickets will go on sale starting on Tuesday with an artist presale, and to the general public starting on Friday.

