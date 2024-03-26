2 Time Grammy Winning Nu Metal Band Coming To Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy winner is going on tour after the success of their 30th anniversary shows. Xcel Energy Center has announced that Korn will be coming to St. Paul on October 27th as part of a 25-date tour.
Get our free mobile app
Korn won Grammy Awards for Best Short Form Music Video for the song "Freak On A Leash" in 2000, and for Best Metal Performance in 2003. They will be joined on the tour by Gojira, and Canadian metal group Spiritbox.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday with additional pre-sales through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Riverview Custodian & Kids Team Up For Unique Art Project
- Fischer Makes Wheels On The Bus Go Round For Over 50 Years
- Albany Girl Uses Lemonade Stand To Help Community
- Dogs Helping To Build Mental Health At Paynesville High School
- Sartell Brining Efforts Better For Environment & Saves City Money
Iconic Band Calling America For One Last Run
TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.
Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn