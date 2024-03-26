2 Time Grammy Winning Nu Metal Band Coming To Minnesota

2 Time Grammy Winning Nu Metal Band Coming To Minnesota

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy winner is going on tour after the success of their 30th anniversary shows. Xcel Energy Center has announced that Korn will be coming to St. Paul on October 27th as part of a 25-date tour.

Get our free mobile app
Angela Weiss, Getty Images
loading...

Korn won Grammy Awards for Best Short Form Music Video for the song "Freak On A Leash" in 2000, and for Best Metal Performance in 2003. They will be joined on the tour by Gojira, and Canadian metal group Spiritbox.

Raphael Dias, Getty Images
loading...
Momodu Mansaray, Getty Images
loading...

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday with additional pre-sales through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now

Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

Filed Under: Gojira, Korn, xcel energy center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON