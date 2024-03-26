2 Time Grammy Winning Nu Metal Band Coming To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A two-time Grammy winner is going on tour after the success of their 30th anniversary shows. Xcel Energy Center has announced that Korn will be coming to St. Paul on October 27th as part of a 25-date tour.

Get our free mobile app

2nd Annual Sunset Strip Music Festival - Day 3 Angela Weiss, Getty Images loading...

Korn won Grammy Awards for Best Short Form Music Video for the song "Freak On A Leash" in 2000, and for Best Metal Performance in 2003. They will be joined on the tour by Gojira, and Canadian metal group Spiritbox.

2015 Rock in Rio - Day 02 Raphael Dias, Getty Images loading...

2023 Roc Nation The Brunch - Arrivals Momodu Mansaray, Getty Images loading...

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday with additional pre-sales through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker