“It Was You All Along” Tour Coming to Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Multi-platinum rapper, and songwriter Russ is bringing his "It Was You All Along" Tour to Minnesota. Xcel Energy Center has announced Russ will perform there on June 21, 2024.

The tour is in support of his most recent digital album SANTIAGO that came out in August last year. Russ is a 31-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper, and best-selling author for his self-help book "It's All In Your Head.". His music has over 22 million streams and 25 million singles sold and he is known for dropping new songs every few weeks and producing his own music.

Joining Russ on the tour will be 6LACK and Melii. Presale tickets will be available on Monday and throughout the week with tickets for the general public going on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at livenation.com.

