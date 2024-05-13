Famous Alter Ego Bringing His Tour To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A well-known actor is bringing his musical persona to Minnesota for his latest tour. TV and Film star Donald Glover will come to Xcel Energy Center as his alter ego Childish Gambino with his "The New World Tour" on October 2nd.

Gambino surprised fans by dropping his latest album, "Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions)" this morning (Monday). The new record includes two new songs "Atavista" and "Human Sacrifice."

Glover released his first album, "Camp" under his Childish Gambino moniker in 2011, and is known for his acting roles as Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and Troy Barnes in the hit TV show "Community." Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday. Use this link for tickets.

