Famous Alter Ego Bringing His Tour To Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A well-known actor is bringing his musical persona to Minnesota for his latest tour. TV and Film star Donald Glover will come to Xcel Energy Center as his alter ego Childish Gambino with his "The New World Tour" on October 2nd.
Gambino surprised fans by dropping his latest album, "Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions)" this morning (Monday). The new record includes two new songs "Atavista" and "Human Sacrifice."
Glover released his first album, "Camp" under his Childish Gambino moniker in 2011, and is known for his acting roles as Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and Troy Barnes in the hit TV show "Community." Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday. Use this link for tickets.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn