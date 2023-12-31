No. 4/3 Hawkeyes Too Much For Gophers
It was another light day in area sports but things will pick back up after the New Year. In women's college basketball, the Gophers were no match for the No. 4/3 ranked University of Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, falling 94-71. The Hawkeyes got on top early scoring 16 of the first 20 points in the game and would lead 25-12 after the first quarter.
Iowa would increase their lead in the 2nd quarter and be up 49-31 at the half. The Gophers would stay pretty much even in the second half scoring to get to the final 94-71 score. The Gophers were led by Amaya Battle’s 16 points, five assists, and five steals. They also got 15 points from Mara Braun, and 13 points and six rebounds from Sophie Hart. Next up for the Gophers is the University of Maryland at home on January 3rd.
JUNIOR HOCKEY
The St. Cloud Norsemen rebounded from Friday’s loss and shut out the Aberdeen Wings 4-0 for the win. The Norsemen were led by Hagen Moe who had two goals. They got 1 goal each from Tyler Dysart and Michael Colemen. St. Cloud returns to action on January 5th and 6th at home against Minot.
