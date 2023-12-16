Norsemen Edge Bobcats
The St. Cloud Norsemen won a close one Friday edging the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2. St. Cloud got goals from Keaton Orrey, Andrew Cumming, and Hagen Moe. The two teams will play again tonight at 7:15 p.m.
The Granite City Lumberjacks did not fair as well. The Lumberjacks lost 4-2 to the Alexandria Blizzard. Granite City had goals from Eason Portner and Hayden Johnson. The Lumberjacks are off on Saturday
It was a light day in area sports Friday with a lot of the college teams either off just for the night or on break.
SCSU Men's Hockey is off until December 29th, and St. John's is off until January 5th. The Gophers are off until New Year's Day In women's hockey, the Huskies are off until January 6th, St. Ben's is off until January 4th and the Gophers are off until January 5th.
Both of St. Cloud State's teams return to action Saturday in basketball. The Gophers men's and women's basketball teams are back in action on Thursday, 12/21.
