St. Cloud Cathedral Dance Team Sweeps State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota high school dance teams competed among the best of the best in Minneapolis over the weekend.

The Minnesota State High School League Dance Tournament wrapped up Saturday with the High Kick competition. In Class A, St. Cloud Cathedral earned another first-place finish ahead of Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East.

In Class AAA, Sartell-St. Stephen was one of six teams that qualified for the final round but did not place in the top three. The title went to Eastview, while Wayzata and Brainerd rounded out the standings.

The tournament began on Friday at Target Center with the Jazz competition. Cathedral took home the title in Class A, beating out Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East.

Sartell advanced to the Class AAA finals but came up short with the top three spots going to Maple Grove, Wayzata, and Eastview.

