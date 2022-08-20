Twins Win, Vikings Gear Up for San Francisco

The Minnesota Twins held off a rally from the Rangers to open the series with a win Friday night. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings will host the 49ers in their second preseason matchup this season.

RECAPS:

- The Twins earned a 2-1 win over Texas in game one of the weekend series on Friday. Minnesota's only points came in the form of back-to-back solo home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda in the bottom of the first inning. The Twins improve to 62-55 and trail the Guardians by one game, while the Rangers fall to 53-66. The teams will play game two on Saturday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings will host San Francisco in their second of three preseason games on Saturday. Minnesota fell last week to the Raiders while the 49ers beat the Packers. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

