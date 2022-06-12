Central Minnesota Athletes Give Their All at State Track Meet

ST. MICHAEL -- Several central Minnesota schools were represented at this year’s MSHSL Boys and Girls State Track and Field Meet over the weekend.

In Class A, Cathedral High School earned a fifth-place finish in the boy’s competition and sixth place in the girl’s. The boys earned first-place finishes in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Additionally, Emanuel Kutzera took 7th in the 300 Meter Hurdle.

The girls took fourth in the 4x200 Meter Relay. Hope Schueller also earned first in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200. St. John’s Prep student Olivia Pauly also competed in the meet, earning a third-place finish in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:15.51.

In Class AA, St. Cloud Tech finished 31st in the boy’s competition, while St. Cloud Apollo finished 22nd in the girl’s competition and 48th in the boy’s.

For Apollo Noelle Hackenmueller finished in ninth place in the 300 Meter Hurdles and 11th place in the Triple Jump, while Libby Lommel earned fifth place in the Pole Vault. For Tech, Garrison Murray earned third place in the High Jump and Joshua Russell finished 13th in Discus Throw.

Rocori’s Cecelia Woods took first in the 300 Meter Hurdle and Brianna Schneider finished fourth in Shot Put. Also for the Spartans, Vincent Kaluza earned fifth place in the 1600 Meter Run.

For Sauk Rapids-Rice Hailee Cullen finished tenth in Shot Put, and for Becker Tyson Ricker finished sixth in the 1600 Meter Run and ninth in the 800 Meter Run.

