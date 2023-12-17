SCSU Loses Heartbreaker in Double OT

The Huskies lost a heartbreaker 103-102 in double overtime to Bemidji State University. The Beavers came out shooting hot and got off to a 14-point lead early and held a 9-point lead at halftime. SCSU would bounce back in the second half to close the lead to one point and then it would be back and forth for the rest of the game. Lucas Morgan would tie the game for St. Cloud with 12.5 seconds to play and Matt Willert’s three-point attempt to win the game came up short sending the contest to overtime. The two teams would hold even in the first OT with the Huskies briefly holding a four-point lead. In the second OT, the Beavers held an early lead until Willert made two free throws to tie it at 99. SCSU would get up by one on a free throw with 91 seconds to play but Bemidji’s Dalton Albrecht scored to give the lead right back to the Beavers. Jamir Allen would drive the lane and make a layup with 5 seconds left to give St. Cloud a 102 -101 lead. BSU’s BJ Davis driving layup attempt would miss but Albrecht was there for the putback and the win for the Beavers. Jamir Allen led the team with 23 points, and Matt Willert had 16. The Huskies play their last game of the year on Tuesday against Upper Iowa University.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

-- St. Cloud State got down early but battled back to take a 60-52 win over Bemidji State University on Saturday. The Beavers jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter but the Huskies would outscore them in the 2nd to take a one-point lead at halftime. St. Cloud would lead by as much as 14 points in the second half before settling on the eight-point victory. Ashley Sawicki has a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for SCSU. St. Cloud State is off until January 5th when they take on Sioux Falls.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

--The St. Cloud Norsemen's recent struggles continued on Saturday as they lost to Bismarck 5-2 giving the Bobcats the weekend sweep. St. Cloud had goals from Andrew Cumming and Tyler Dysart. Next up is the Aberdeen Wing on December 29th and 30th.

