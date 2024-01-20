High School Sports Results Friday, January 19
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Maple Lake 39, Paynesville Area 75
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68, St. John's Prep 36
Litchfield 41, Annandale 71: The Cardinals were led in scoring by Colton Purcell who had 18 points, and Isaak Eenhuis with 14 points.
Sartell 51, Alexandria 91
St. Cloud Tech 70, Fergus Falls 63
Foley 60, Mora 45
Willmar 62, Rocori 85
St. Cloud Apollo 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87
Milaca 55, St. Cloud Cathedral 67
Albany 69, Little Falls 42: Sam Hondl had 15 points, Zeke Austin had 14 points,and Braeden Justin had 14 points to lead the Huskies.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Rocori 51, Minnewaska 62
Osakis 35, Little Falls 44
Kimball 72, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52
Royalton 64, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62
Big Lake 58, Chisago Lakes 47
Holdingford 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 37
Annandale 50, Litchfield 39
Maple Lake 25, Paynesville 54
Princeton 41, Sartell 68
BOYS HOCKEY:
Prairie Center 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8: Elijah Fitch had 2 goals for the Storm. 6 players had one goal each: Jackson Dhein, Bryden Prelvitz, Colin Gruber, Teagan Dodge, Austin Kubasek, and Jett Wheeler.
Becker-Big Lake 2, Pine City Area 4: Tate Spilde had both goals for Becker.
Holy Family 3, Sartell 2 - OT: Shaun Paulson and Kyan Rieder had a goal each for the Sabres.
Thief River Falls 6, Little Falls 2: Joey Welinski and Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.
