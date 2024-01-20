High School Sports Results Friday, January 19

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Maple Lake 39, Paynesville Area 75

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68, St. John's Prep 36

Litchfield 41, Annandale 71: The Cardinals were led in scoring by Colton Purcell who had 18 points, and Isaak Eenhuis with 14 points.

Sartell 51, Alexandria 91

St. Cloud Tech 70, Fergus Falls 63

Foley 60, Mora 45

Willmar 62, Rocori 85

St. Cloud Apollo 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87

Milaca 55, St. Cloud Cathedral 67

Albany 69, Little Falls 42: Sam Hondl had 15 points, Zeke Austin had 14 points,and Braeden Justin had 14 points to lead the Huskies.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Rocori 51, Minnewaska 62

Osakis 35, Little Falls 44

Kimball 72, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52

Royalton 64, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62

Big Lake 58, Chisago Lakes 47

Holdingford 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 37

Annandale 50, Litchfield 39

Maple Lake 25, Paynesville 54

Princeton 41, Sartell 68

Get our free mobile app

BOYS HOCKEY:

Prairie Center 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8: Elijah Fitch had 2 goals for the Storm. 6 players had one goal each: Jackson Dhein, Bryden Prelvitz, Colin Gruber, Teagan Dodge, Austin Kubasek, and Jett Wheeler.

Becker-Big Lake 2, Pine City Area 4: Tate Spilde had both goals for Becker.

Holy Family 3, Sartell 2 - OT: Shaun Paulson and Kyan Rieder had a goal each for the Sabres.

Thief River Falls 6, Little Falls 2: Joey Welinski and Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures