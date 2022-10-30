Local Teams Shine at CLC Girls Swim and Dive Championships

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota athletes competed at the CLC Girl’s Swim and Dive Championships this weekend.

The event took place Saturday at Willmar High School. In the overall team rankings, Sartell finished first, Tech fourth, Rocori fifth, Sauk Rapids-Rice sixth, and Apollo ninth.

The Sabres put up impressive scores with first-place finishes in the 220-yard relay and 200-yard free relay. Holly Lenarz took first in the 200-yard IM and 500-yard free. Madeline Francois finished first in the 50-yard free and 100-yard free. Sienna Albjerg took first in the 100-yard back, Hailey Westrup finished second in the 1-meter dive, and Emma Yao earned third in the 100-yard breast.

Tech finished first in the 400-yard free relay. Also for the Tigers, Kierstyn Nelson took first place in the 100-yard fly, Katelyn Siers earned second in the 100-yard back, and Maggie Cole finished third in the 200-yard free.

Rocori earned a second-place finish in the 200-yard free relay. The Spartans also showcased their talent in the individual events with Megan Willenbring finishing second in the 50-yard free and 100-yard fly, Laney Schneider taking second in the 200-yard free, and Ariana Outhwaite earning second in the 200-yard IM and 500-yard free.

Next up for the teams will be the MSHSL section tournament in November.

