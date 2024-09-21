High Sports Scores Friday, Sept. 20th
FOOTBALL:
Big Lake 14, Chisago Lakes 49
Hutchinson 14, Rocori 35: Grant Tylutki had 3 rushing TDs for the Spartans.
Sartell 13, Alexandria 42: Jackson Knott had a 58-yard TD run for the Sabres.
Willmar 7, Becker 42
St. Cloud Tech 0, Bemidji 55
Paynesville 16, Eden Valley-Watkins 46
St. Cloud Apollo 0, Foley 42
Dassel-Cokato 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 14
Maple Lake 0, Holdingford 56
Royalton 6, Kimball 56
Perham 13, Little Falls 35
Annandale 35, Milaca 7
Litchfield 22, New London-Spicer 6
St. Francis 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 28
Osakis 16, St. Cloud Cathedral 19: Henry Schloe threw two touchdowns for the Crusaders, and Brady Kohn hit a 19-yard game-winning field goal.
Pierz 12, Albany 34: Zach Birr had 2-rushing TDs for the Huskies.
VOLLEYBALL:
Albany took part in the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase and split their two matches.
Albany 1, Legacy Christian 2: (22-25, 25-17, 13-15)
Albany 2, Cannon Falls 1 (25-17, 25-13)
