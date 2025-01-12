High School Sports Results Saturday, January 11th

WRESTLING

Elk River Invite

121: Carter Barz of Sauk Rapids-Rice took 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

133: Carter Pesta took 1st for Sauk Rapids-Rice and scored 22.0 team points.

145: Jack Barz of Sauk Rapids-Rice placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

215: Chris Smith took 2nd place for Sauk Rapids-Rice and scored 18.0 team points

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Moorhead 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64

St. Francis 24, Rocori 60

St. Cloud Tech 51, Simley 42

Bemidji 85, Big Lake 59

Southwest Christian 94, Dassel-Cokato 58

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Montevideo 38, Sauk Centre 67

BOYS' HOCKEY

Holy Family 11, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0: Bryce Wiitala had 6 goals for Holy Family.

Monticello 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: The Crusaders were led by John Hirschfeld who scored both of their goals.

Sartell 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (OT): Caden Vos and Andrew Bollinger scored for the Sabres.

Proctor 2, Little Falls 3 (OT): The game winners was scored by Lucas Jendro for the Flyers.

Moundsview 3, St. Cloud Crush 2 (OT): Landon O'Donnell and Logan Ylinen scored for the Crush

Becker-Big Lake 5, La Crescent-Hokah 5 (OT): 5 different players scored for Becker-Big Lake

GIRLS' HOCKEY

North Shore 7, Princeton-Becker-Big Lake 0

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Crush 2: Liz Bell had both goals for the Crush

