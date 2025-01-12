High School Sports Results Saturday, January 11th
WRESTLING
Elk River Invite
121: Carter Barz of Sauk Rapids-Rice took 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
133: Carter Pesta took 1st for Sauk Rapids-Rice and scored 22.0 team points.
145: Jack Barz of Sauk Rapids-Rice placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
215: Chris Smith took 2nd place for Sauk Rapids-Rice and scored 18.0 team points
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Moorhead 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 64
St. Francis 24, Rocori 60
St. Cloud Tech 51, Simley 42
Bemidji 85, Big Lake 59
Southwest Christian 94, Dassel-Cokato 58
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Montevideo 38, Sauk Centre 67
BOYS' HOCKEY
Holy Family 11, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0: Bryce Wiitala had 6 goals for Holy Family.
Monticello 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: The Crusaders were led by John Hirschfeld who scored both of their goals.
Sartell 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (OT): Caden Vos and Andrew Bollinger scored for the Sabres.
Proctor 2, Little Falls 3 (OT): The game winners was scored by Lucas Jendro for the Flyers.
Moundsview 3, St. Cloud Crush 2 (OT): Landon O'Donnell and Logan Ylinen scored for the Crush
Becker-Big Lake 5, La Crescent-Hokah 5 (OT): 5 different players scored for Becker-Big Lake
GIRLS' HOCKEY
North Shore 7, Princeton-Becker-Big Lake 0
Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Crush 2: Liz Bell had both goals for the Crush
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard