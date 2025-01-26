High School Sports Results Saturday, January 25th
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Little Falls 63, St. Francis 58
Kimball 40, Rockford 70
Get our free mobile app
BOYS' HOCKEY
Mora-Mlaca 3, Greenway 2 (OT): Ty Stanchfield scored the game-winning goal.
Dodge County 3, Little Falls 6: Remi Chisholm had a hat-trick and Mason Oothoudt had 2 goals for the Flyers.
Becker-Big Lake 3, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4: Ethan Grafnitz, Brant Rusin,and Own Zahler all scored for Becker.
Sartell 4, Bemidji 5: Brayden Klande, Shaun Paulson, Devin Jacobs, and Preston Deragisch all had goals for the Sabres.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
Hutchinson 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 1
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Delano Rockford 4: Olivia Robertson had the only goal for Litchfield.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard
Waite Park Opens The Ledge Amphitheater