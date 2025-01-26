High School Sports Results Saturday, January 25th

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Little Falls 63, St. Francis 58

Kimball 40, Rockford 70

BOYS' HOCKEY

Mora-Mlaca 3, Greenway 2 (OT): Ty Stanchfield scored the game-winning goal.

Dodge County 3, Little Falls 6: Remi Chisholm had a hat-trick and Mason Oothoudt had 2 goals for the Flyers.

Becker-Big Lake 3, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 4: Ethan Grafnitz, Brant Rusin,and Own Zahler all scored for Becker.

Sartell 4, Bemidji 5: Brayden Klande, Shaun Paulson, Devin Jacobs, and Preston Deragisch all had goals for the Sabres.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Hutchinson 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 1

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Delano Rockford 4: Olivia Robertson had the only goal for Litchfield.

