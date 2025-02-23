ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Prospective students got to learn more about the new University of Minnesota Medical School CentraCare Regional Campus on Saturday. CentraCare and the U of M held a free workshop at CentraCare's South Point location on Clearwater Road from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

Assistant Admissions Dean Carrie Costantini says the workshop was to help students prepare for their medical school application:

"With our new campus opening here in St. Cloud we wanna be sure our students in this community understand what the medical school is looking for in terms of competencies and requirements for medical schools so that they can use that information to help prepare their applications in the future."

Costantini says the U of M had over 4,200 students apply for 264 total spots across three campuses this year. The St. Cloud school will have 24 openings and over 50 people attended the workshop.

Anna Betzler was one of those who attended. She says she was excited to learn about what the St. Cloud campus has to offer and be a part of something new:

"Just to learn more about the fresh perspectives, the different focuses of the regional campuses, and what new things the St. Cloud campus can offer not only to the region as a whole within Minnesota but to prospective med students who are thinking oh I'm going to have to travel so far I don't have options near me how do I stay where I am?"

Betzler says it was amazing to see how excited people are about the campus and you could tell the administration is passionate about serving rural communities.

The workshop gave students a school overview, information on how to submit a successful application, prepare for the interview process, and had several question and answer sessions. The U of M CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud will see its first class of students this fall.

