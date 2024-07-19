Some Minnesotans (but by no means all) have been saying it all along -- Minnesota's new state flag is out of this world.

According to the UMN Mechanical Engineering and UMN Aerospace Engineer team, they "launched the flag together with a research payload earlier today (Wednesday) from Montgomery, MN."

(PHOTO: @UMNews via X)

And who thought this was neat-o?

No word on what that research payload involved from the Laboratory for Nano Optics and Mechanics at the university, but it carried the United States flag, the flag of the University of Minnesota as well as the new official Minnesota state flag.

Of course, in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, not everyone is a fan of the new flag.

Here are some reactions from our friends at Reddit.com:

"omfg I'm so excited about this thank you for sharingggg. I don't even know why , this just really gave me a warm fuzzy feeling to see!" -- EmiilieEasie

"This post deserves like 5.7 million upvotes. That's beautiful." -- MrNotSoGoodTime

"I like it, but laser loon would have been more threatening to the aliens." -- Surveyor_of_Land_AZ

"I’ve had a hard time accepting the new flag… but gotta say that in space it looks cool. 👍" -- Foggy-Geezer