Brainerd’s ‘Lakes Jam’ June 2022 Country Music Headliners

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakes Jam returned in 2021 for a much-needed dose of music, friends, and fun at Brainerd International Raceway.

Now, Lakes Jam team is ramping up for a big 2022. Lakes Jam is known for being a little bit country and a little bit rock & roll -- as the three-night event typically features a night of rock and two nights of country stars.

The 2022 Country Lineup

In 2021, Jon Pardi was scheduled to take the stage before being put on doctor-ordered vocal rest. The good news for Pardi fans; he'll be back at Lakes Jam in 2022 on Friday, June 25th. Cole Swindell will join Jon Pardi as a 2022 Lakes Jam headliner on Saturday the 26th.

Other country stars in the 2022 lineup include Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, Priscilla Block, Jameson Rodgers, Mark Wills, and more.

It’s only fitting that Cole Swindell will be headlining Lakes Jam 2022 on Saturday June 25th by performing “Single Saturday Night” which is his 10th career No. 1 single!

Thursday night's rock lineup includes Tesla, Warrant, Kix, and more. (and don't forget the early party on Wednesday, June 24th with Hairball and The Crown Jewels on the tage.

Tickets, passes, and camping for Lakes Jam 2022 are on sale now on the Lakes Jam website.

