ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's newest music festival has announced its lineup for this summer. Treaty Oak Revival and The Red Clay Strays will headline the inaugural Minnesota Country Club Festival in July.

What other acts are playing?

The event will take place on Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul on July 10th and 11th. 15 total artists will celebrate roots, Americana, and folk music across two stages. Other artists include: Jessie Murph, Trampled by Turtles, Charley Crockett, Chance Pena, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Beach Boys, Charles Wesley, Godwin, Jesse Welles, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, and more.

The Beach Boys played the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2021 & 2024.

Country Club Festival tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with an exclusive pre-sale code. You can sign up online to be included in the pre-sale. Tickets will go on sale to the general public after the pre-sale has ended. Country Club Festival is being put on by the same team that organizes the Minnesota Yacht Club, C3 Presents. Yacht Club is entering its third year and will feature The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty, and The Strokes on July 17th- 19th.

